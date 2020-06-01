DICKINSON
More than 30 dogs were taken from a Dickinson home last week after police received reports of a possible fighting ring, according to Bayou Animal Services, the animal shelter that serves part of Galveston County.
At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, animal control officers and the Dickinson Police Department raided a house in the 2600 block of Timber Drive, according to the shelter.
The agencies had received reports of a possible dog fighting ring at the home. When they entered it, they found a dog treadmill, medications and heavy chains. The items are "know to be used by people who fight or breed dogs to fight," according to the shelter.
The shelter also removed 34 dogs from the property. The dogs were living in "deplorable conditions," according to the shelter. Several were kept in crates and were laying in their own feces and were without food or water. Others were tied to heavy chain, and had "infected wounds, embedded collars and scarring from past wounds," according to the shelter.
The animals were seized and were being kept in an unspecified location until their owners could participate in a custody hearing, according to the shelter.
No charges have been filed over the seizures, but the case is still under investigation, Dickinson Police Department spokesman Lupe Vasquez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.