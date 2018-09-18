GALVESTON
Alerted by fearful text messages and phone calls about a lockdown at Ball High School, hundreds of parents rushed to the campus Tuesday morning, anxious to learn what was going on and to take their children out of school.
The high school was locked down for nearly an hour after students alerted school staff members that another student had a gun, officials said.
School officials judged the warning to be credible and locked the campus down as police investigated and took the student into custody.
The lockdown began at 9:15 a.m. The student taken into custody at 9:58 a.m., and the lockdown officially ended minutes later.
The student had an unloaded .25-calber handgun with him, police said. He was taken to the district’s police department and charged with a felony, Galveston ISD Superintendent Kelli Moulton said.
In a letter to parents, Moulton credited students who warned campus staff members about the gun for acting quickly and correctly.
“Today’s incident was quickly brought to the attention of Ball High School staff and was resolved in less than an hour, thanks to the brave students who came forward with information,” Moulton said.
The arrested student’s name and other details about him were not released because he is being charged as a juvenile, officials said. Four other students were being questioned and treated as “persons of interest” in the incident, Moulton said. She did not elaborate about what that meant.
Even after the lockdown was lifted, the school district had to deal with hundreds of high school parents who rushed to the campus, 4115 Avenue O, to check on their children and remove them from school.
District officials sent a message to parents saying they preferred students stay in class, but parents were allowed to check them out of school.
At its longest, the line of people waiting to check students out stretched nearly 500 feet from the school’s front door. Some parents waited in line for more than an hour before reaching the front doors.
Parents waiting to collect their children described receiving text messages and phone calls from students who hid under desks or in classroom closets when the lockdown was first called.
“It was very concerning,” said Mike Barker, who was among the first parents in line. “We wanted to be better safe than sorry and to get up here in case they came running out or whatever.”
Even with the school declared safe, some parents said they wanted to take their children out because of the traumatic experience of going through a lockdown.
“It’s just more a precaution today,” said David Miranda, who had two sons inside the school. “It’s more comforting for us knowing they’re home safe.”
It was the first time a local school had gone into an official lockdown since the Santa Fe High School shooting on May 18, which left 10 dead and 13 injured.
Tuesday was the four-month anniversary of that shooting, and parents at the school said that tragedy was on their minds.
“This kind of stuff didn’t happen in Galveston, but it’s here now, so we’ve got to deal with,” said Roshawn Pope, a Ball High graduate with two children at the school.
School officials did not elaborate about what might have motivated the student to take a handgun to school or what he intended to do with it. Some parents, citing social media rumors, speculated the incident was connected to recent fistfights between students.
Officials did deny other rumors that sprang up after the incident. No shots were fired inside the school, and police did not confiscate a rifle from a car in a school parking lot, official said.
Those rumors arose from a video shot from inside the school and passed around showing a police officer pulling a rifle out of a parked car. That rifle was likely the officer’s own weapon, a police spokesman said later.
Ball High School does not have metal detectors, officials said. School officials reviewed campus security protocols after the Santa Fe shooting and made some changes, including hiring more police officers and increasing training for staff members.
The district would review its procedures again after Tuesday’s incident, a district spokeswoman said.
