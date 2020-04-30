GALVESTON
After weeks of waiting, golfers soon will be able to hit the links.
Moody Gardens Golf Course, which closed March 30 as a measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus, will reopen Monday with new protocols and after some maintenance work.
While the course was closed, crews completed seasonal "aerification" and other maintenance typically scheduled for later in the season, said Steve Yarotsky, superintendent of the golf course, 1700 Sydnor Lane.
“It’s nice that we were able to get this maintenance completed to allow golfers maximum time on the course and the best of conditions as they have been patiently waiting for their next tee time,” Yarotsky said.
Aerification is the annual process of punching little holes into greens and sometimes fairways to create room for grass roots and to keep the turf healthy, experts say.
“Aerification is usually scheduled for a little later in the season and offers less than ideal conditions for golfers,” Yarotsky said.
COVID-19 protocols at the course range from increased cleaning and staff training to eliminating contact with tools and surfaces, officials.
Policies limit one player per golf cart, no rakes in the bunkers or sand bottles on carts, among other protocols. Golfers use mixtures in sand bottles to repair divots on the course.
Pelican Grille also will be limited to 25 percent capacity in accordance with state guidelines for restaurants, officials said.
— Laura Elder
