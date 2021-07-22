Elvia Ortiz Segura has been named the new director of educational services at Galveston College, according to Cissy Matthews, vice president of instruction.
Segura, who served as a student success adviser in the school's counseling and advising center, will be responsible for the development and administration of dual-credit partnerships with high schools in the college’s service area, as well as the college’s distance-education program.
“We're excited to have Elvia leading our educational services programs,” Matthews said. “She brings a tremendous amount of experience in working with students, faculty and administrators and will be a great asset to the college in networking with our school districts, students and families in promoting and expanding our educational services programs.”
In addition, Ashley Deck has been named admissions coordinator, officials said.
Deck will be responsible for recruiting, student admissions, customer service and admissions support services at the college.
“Ashley stood out as the ideal person to coordinate our admissions program,” said Ron Crumedy, associate vice president for student services. “Her love of Galveston and her track record focused on students and student success are tremendous assets to the college."
— Angela Wilson
