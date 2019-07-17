GALVESTON
A Galveston man is accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend in an attempt to stop her from giving birth to a baby, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Esteban Larios, 21, of Galveston, was arrested Sunday and charged with assault to force an individual to have an abortion. The charge was related to an assault alleged to have happened May 26, according to a police complaint.
A woman told police she and Larios had been arguing about her pregnancy and that Larios wanted her to get an abortion, according to the complaint.
The argument escalated, and as the woman was lying on a bed, Larios climbed on top of her and began punching her in the stomach, according to the complaint. While he attacked her, he said “We will have my own abortion,” according to the complaint.
The woman said Larios also bit her and slapped her across the face, according to the complaint.
After making her complaint to police, the woman was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment. The attack did not end the woman’s pregnancy, officials said on Wednesday.
Assault is generally a Class A misdemeanor. However, under Texas law, an assault charge is upgraded to a third-degree felony if a person attacks a pregnant person to force the person to have an abortion. If convicted, Larios faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000.
Larios’ bond was set at $25,000, according to court records. He was released from the Galveston County Jail on July 14.
