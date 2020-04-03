TEXAS CITY
The number of employees and residents testing positive for COVID-19 at The Resort at Texas City, a nursing home, rose by 70 to a total of 83 Friday, the Galveston County Health District said.
Thirteen positive tests had been reported earlier in the week, meaning 70 new cases from the facility were confirmed from tests taken Thursday and processed at the Galveston National Laboratory at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
The health district decided to test all employees and residents of the facility after the 13 positive tests, and tested a total of 146 people, officials said.
Some of those 146 tests are still pending, so the number of positive diagnoses for COVID-19 at The Resort at Texas City could continue to increase.
Galveston County's Local Health Authority Dr. Philip Keiser said he would issue a Public Health Order enforcing restrictions on all Galveston County long-term facilities as a result of the outbreak.
Details of the order were pending Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.