When it’s time to give ballet lessons, Nicole Bishop plugs her laptop into her TV screen, where she can see her students standing in their living rooms.
Bishop, company director at Amy Blake’s Academy of Dance in Friendswood, shifted her teaching entirely online three weeks ago, she said.
Dance and fitness studios across the county have had to change their model completely in response to coronavirus and social distancing rules and are making strides in providing some form of normalcy for students whose lives and routines have been upended by the pandemic.
Amy Blake’s Academy of Dance, 410 E. Edgewater Drive, made the leap to online in mid-March, when its instructors began to realize the shutdowns weren’t short-term, Bishop said.
“Everything happened so fast,” she said.
Now, instead of going around the room to check each dancer’s form, Bishop checks each student on the video screen, she said.
Instructors at DLS Dance Studio, 1710 23rd St. in Galveston, also have made the shift to online instruction, owner Tatiana Verega said.
The studio offers ballet, jazz and fitness dance among other classes and has shifted all its classes to video formats, Verega said.
“It requires more attention and work,” she said.
Verega teaches students as young as 4 years old, and for the children, she has to be even more energetic during the video classes, she said.
“I have to show not 100 percent excitement, but 200 percent because they’re kids,” Verega said.
In these times of stay-at-home orders and social distancing, it’s important for people to keep up their routines, said Laura Tacquard, a teacher and coordinator at Fitness on the Go, 4116 Ave. N 1/2 in Galveston, which offers aerobic, Zumba, pop Pilates and spin classes.
Tacquard has been conducting live classes from her backyard and has had to figure out how all the technology works, she said.
And the technology can be frustrating, she said, adding, “I have a new respect for people on TV.”
Because she’s broadcasting, she has been able to open some of her classes to people who don’t live in the area, Tacquard said.
While it’s a different approach than in-person instruction, it is good for students, instructors say.
Bishop’s students have a June recital to look forward to and although that might get pushed back because of the pandemic, they have a goal on which to focus, Bishop said.
Some students have completely rearranged their living rooms for dance classes, leaving furniture temporarily pushed aside, Bishop said. Parents have been creating mock ballet bars for their children or building little squares of hard flooring for them to tap dance on, she said.
The classes are about more than the dance because they give dancers a chance to interact with people outside their homes and to catch up with their dance friends, Bishop said.
One 8-year-old student approached the camera to show Bishop a lost tooth, she said.
“They’re missing the normal classes 100 percent,” Bishop said. “They are still happy that they get to see us every week.”
