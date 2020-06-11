GALVESTON
For the first time in more than 30 years, the island won't host a sandcastle competition.
The board of the American Institute of Architects Houston has decided not to have the AIA Sandcastle Competition this year amid concerns about coronavirus and difficulties practicing social distancing during the event, which is postponed until 2021.
This year's competition, which was scheduled for Aug. 22, would have been the 34th year. The competition is one of the first major events scheduled in Galveston's fall festival season and normally draws about 25,000 people to the island.
It was a tough decision to make, Executive Director Rusty Bienvenue said.
The all-day competition normally takes place on East Beach. The board of the institute thought it could have implemented proper social distancing measures among attendees, Bienvenue said.
Participants, however, would be another story.
"What we were concerned about is the actual building of the sandcastle," Bienvenue said. "It’s not possible to build sandcastles of that scale and keep people 6 feet apart from each other."
The architecture firms that participate in the competition also were advising the board against holding the event, he said.
Normally, about 60 teams participate in the competition, but it appeared only 17 would agree to do so this year, Bienvenue said.
Employees of many of the firms are still not back in the office, he said.
"It's really hard to make a decision like that," Bienvenue said. "You feel like you can't really win."
The competition is a major fundraiser for the institute, too, he said.
"It's a six-figure hit to our budget," Bienvenue said.
The institute already has a date for the postponed event: Aug. 21, 2021.
