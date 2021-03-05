COVID-19 Mass Vaccination

John Beltz sits behind the wheel of his truck while getting a COVID-19 vaccination from University of Texas Medical Branch medical assistant Stephanie Perez at a mass vaccination site at Walter Hall Park in League City on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

GALVESTON 

People in Galveston County began receiving emergency-alert style messages on their phones Friday morning, alerting them to urgent, but not bad, news.

The county's waitlist for COVID-19 vaccinations is now open to all people, regardless of their age or health status — and health officials want you to sign up now.

Technically, the wait list has been open to everyone since it was created in February. But officials have prioritized getting qualified people, including people over the age of 65 or with pre-existing health conditions, on to the list.

Signing up for the waitlist doesn't necessarily mean people will get vaccinated sooner, officials said. But the effort is being made to ensure currently qualified people have been reached, and in anticipation of state and federal officials opening up vaccinations to more people in coming weeks.

To sign up for the waitlist, go to utmb.clearculture.co or call 877-389-2318.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

