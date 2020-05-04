GALVESTON
Even with island beaches open, plans for the city’s popular Fourth of July fireworks display are in question. Some are worried the event could drive crowds together during times of social distancing, but others fear cancellation would be detrimental to the tourism economy already reeling from pandemic closures.
Across Galveston County, plans for Fourth of July celebrations, which are big deals in small-town America, are on hold as many cities and organizers wait to see whether coronavirus cases subside enough for residents to celebrate at traditional gatherings.
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees last week put off a decision about whether to spend $20,000 on its annual Fourth of July display.
Although some trustees wanted to keep the fireworks, at least for now, others worried that having a holiday celebration could draw crowds in a time when health officials could still be warning locals to social distance.
If the park board hosts a fireworks show, it could complement it with messaging about how to social distance during the patriotic holiday, Chairman Spencer Priest said.
“Whether we have fireworks or not, we will have people on the island,” Priest said.
The park board also could put a clause in the contract that allows it to cancel or reschedule the display if coronavirus becomes a problem, officials said.
But the park board must soon make a decision, Chief Tourism Officer Michael Woody said.
“Spots with these companies fill up fast, especially with July Fourth,” Woody said.
The park board planned to reconvene this week to make a decision but hadn’t announced a meeting date as of Monday.
MUCH NEEDED SALES BOOST
The Fourth of July always is a sales booster for seawall restaurants, said James Clark, president of the Galveston Restaurant Association.
People already spend the holiday in Galveston and on the beach, Clark said.
“We already saw the massive amounts of people this last weekend,” Clark said.
People eat and drink in seawall restaurants to secure a good spot for the fireworks show, he said.
The city’s fireworks display is always good for seawall restaurants, said Johnny Smecca, a principal with Galveston Restaurant Group.
The company owns seawall spots including Papa’s Pizza, 4400 Seawall Blvd., Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant, 628 Seawall Blvd., and The Gumbo Diner, 3602 Seawall Blvd.
With Fourth of July still two months away, it’s too early to make a decision, Smecca said.
If coronavirus cases worsen and it doesn’t seem safe to have it later this summer, it makes sense to postpone or cancel the fireworks then, but Galveston should wait and see, Smecca said.
But some are worried that holiday fireworks could encourage people to crowd around areas where locals and visitors typically gather to watch the displays, which launch from the 37th Street rock groin.
People would likely congregate on the beaches, Trustee Marty Fluke said.
“I’m concerned about our first responders,” Fluke said. “There’s no way you’re going to enforce social distancing.”
FIREWORKS OVER FIREWORKS
Fireworks have ignited controversy before in Galveston.
The park board last year voted to end a Sunday series of fireworks shows after significant backlash from residents who raised complaints about the noise and the environmental effect.
Other cities in Galveston County also are struggling with how to celebrate Independence Day this year.
League City normally has a two-day celebration with fireworks on July 3 and has a community appreciation day on the Fourth of July with hot dogs and festivities, spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
“We really are putting off a decision,” Greer Osborne said.
The city already has its fireworks booked and has a rain date available on Labor Day to push the fireworks back if needed. But officials are waiting until June to make the call, Greer Osborne said.
Texas City also is waiting, said Chia McCall, an assistant in the recreation and tourism department.
