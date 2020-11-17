The 40th annual ABC-13 "Share Your Holidays" food drive will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 in the parking lot of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston, according to organizers.
Donations of nonperishable food items and monetary contributions will be accepted; check should be made payable to the Galveston County Food Bank.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, and donors will not have to leave their vehicles.
All donations will be administered and distributed by the Galveston County Food Bank.
The Daily News is providing public access to a food drop box at its offices on Teichman Road.
For information, contact Robyn Bushong, community partners/publicity coordinator, at rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
— Angela Wilson
