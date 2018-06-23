GALVESTON
A Galveston woman was sentenced to a year in jail for biting her son and his girlfriend and perhaps assaulting them with a shovel in a dispute about air conditioning.
Vickie Michelle Ballard, 51, on Friday pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing bodily injury.
Ballard was arrested in November 2017 while she was staying with her son, Joseph Thomas, and his girlfriend, Michelle Hughes, according to a police affidavit.
Thomas turned off the air conditioning in his home on 44th Street to save money, and his mother “became very irate,” according to the affidavit. Ballard hit Hughes on the head with a shovel and hit Thomas on the arm, according to the affidavit.
Thomas said he then took the shovel from Ballard. Both Thomas and Hughes reported that Ballard had bitten them, and the affidavit reported they had scratches on their hands and forearms.
The affidavit also stated there were “no visible signs of injury” to Hughes’ head, but Thomas’ right shoulder, where he said his mother hit him, “appeared to be slightly red in color."
“The photos and videos submitted to the district attorney’s office were inconsistent with the complainant being struck in the head with a shovel," Assistant District Attorney Ross Hill said. "The only injuries documented were minor injuries to the complainant’s hand and arm,”
Ballard claimed she was hit by Hughes, though the affidavit states she had no visible signs of injury. She received the maximum sentence for the charge.
