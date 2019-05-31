GALVESTON
A single-vehicle accident near the Galveston Causeway is causing a traffic jam on the bridge on Friday afternoon.
The accident happened about 1:41 p.m. on the west end of the causeway on the outbound side, according to Texas Department of Transportation.
The accident briefly caused all four lanes of traffic to be closed. At least one lane of traffic was opened a short time ago, though the accident is still being cleared
At 2:10 p.m., traffic was backed up to Lewis Lane.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.