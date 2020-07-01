LEAGUE CITY
All summer programs at Hometown Heroes Park have been suspended for at least two weeks because a visitor to the building tested positive for coronavirus, city officials confirmed Wednesday.
All recreational programming at the building, 1001 League City Parkway, as well as the city’s summer camp program, were suspended for two weeks starting Wednesday, officials said.
All camp attendees and recreational members were being notified Wednesday, officials said.
At around noon, city administrators also closed the two municipal pools on Walker Street and at Hometown Heroes Park because a staff member was experiencing coronavirus symptoms, officials said.
The pools will remain closed through the weekend, officials said. City leaders will reevaluate those closures Monday based on the employee test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.