A Hitchcock man was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for possession of child pornography.
William Darci Grizzle, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of possession with the intent to distribute child pornography and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
A U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigation led to a search warrant and the discovery of several images of child pornography on computers connected to Grizzle, Assistant District Attorney Ross Hill said.
Grizzle will be eligible for parole after serving a fourth of his sentence, Hill said.
Grizzle did not have a previous criminal history, Hill said.
Grizzle will be required to register as a sex offender for life upon his release, Hill said.
— Matt deGrood
