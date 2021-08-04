GALVESTON
A few passengers aboard the Carnival Vista, which sailed out of Galveston on July 31, have tested positive for COVID-19, Carnival Cruise Lines confirmed Wednesday.
After a small number of people on board tested positive, the company began requiring passengers as of Wednesday evening to wear masks for the remainder of the trip, Carnival spokesman Vance Gulliksen said.
The cruise will continue as scheduled, he said.
“Our pre-established protocols of vaccinated guests and crew, testing, enhanced medical capabilities and contact tracing anticipated the potential for positive cases, and they are designed to adapt to various scenarios,” Gulliksen said in a statement.
The company has identified and tested close contacts of anyone who tested positive, he said. Those people who tested positive are in isolation, he said.
“The decision to implement the mask policy was made in an abundance of caution, given our focus on the health and safety of our guests and crew,” Gulliksen said.
When cruises set sail from Galveston in early July for the first time in more than a year, Carnival agreed to some safety protocols, including requiring vaccinations from its passengers, with some exceptions for those younger than 12 years old.
(1) comment
" a small number of people" ? Really
