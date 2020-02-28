LEAGUE CITY
League City, La Marque and Galveston are three of 300 law enforcement agencies in Texas that will begin actively collecting on outstanding warrant debt as part of an annual event called the Great Texas Warrant Roundup, officials said.
The roundup will begin today in League City and Tuesday in the other cities, officials said.
Essentially, during this time, police departments will assist municipal courts and warrant officers in trying to track down individuals with outstanding warrants, said John Griffith, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
“This is a time when we’re actively and aggressively looking for people that might have outstanding warrants,” Griffith said.
Those with unpaid citations and misdemeanors are the focus of the roundup, but anyone with any sort of outstanding warrant could be subject to arrest, Griffith said.
In League City, police department leaders formed a special task force to find people with outstanding warrants via a license plate program where a vehicle has been documented several times in specific places, officials said. Those people with outstanding warrants have previously received notices about those warrants.
Someone could be arrested at any time or place, such as at home, work or school, once the roundup begins, La Marque City Marshal Russell Washington said.
People who might have a warrant should contact municipal court officials to check on the status and pay their fines or set up a payment plan, officials said.
Those who voluntarily appear before the start of the roundup to resolve their warrants won’t be arrested, officials said.
