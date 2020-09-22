GALVESTON
Getting ready for storms is hard enough without someone stealing your sandbags, as one shop owner learned again this week as she prepared for Tropical Storm Beta.
Holly Hopkins, owner of MOD Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St., and her staff placed sandbags around the coffee shop Monday, but Hopkins later noticed some were missing.
Although sandbag theft doesn’t appear to be common, it happens and complicates efforts to protect property from rain and tidal flooding.
For Hopkins’ staff it meant going back to the store and buying more sandbags while they also were trying to make other preparations, she said.
“It was only a few, a handful,” Hopkins said. “It’s not like somebody took them all from one of my doors.”
But the coffeehouse needs all of the bags it has to keep water from getting through the seams around all the doors, Hopkins said.
The sandbags aren’t very expensive, about $4 a bag, Hopkins said.
But it takes about 115 sandbags to block water from getting into MOD because the shop has several doors, Hopkins said.
So, the cost and extra time and effort can add up.
Hopkins thinks the thieves probably stole the sandbags because they needed them for their own property, she said.
“I think it was someone who didn’t prepare and felt the threat,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins had the same problem before Hurricane Harvey in 2017, when someone also stole a few sandbags from in front of the coffeehouse, she said.
The Galveston Police Department hadn’t gotten an influx of sandbag theft reports before the storm, spokeswoman Sgt. Stacy Papillion said.
“This type of report is not common,” Papillion said.
Hopkins didn’t report the theft, she said.
It’s not extremely common, said Trey Click, executive director of the Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership.
“I don’t think we have gangs of sandbags stealers roaming downtown,” Click said.
But the same thing happened to Koops BBQ Kitchen & Catering, 1110 23rd St., during Hurricane Laura preparations, owner P.J. Head said.
Head and his wife, Tera, left for the storm but returned a few hours later when they realized it wasn’t going to rain hard in Galveston, he said.
“We came back a few hours later and they were gone,” Head said.
The thief took about six sandbags, he said. This time, no one stole the restaurant’s sandbags, but someone did make off with the mailbox, he said.
“People are people,” Head said.
During Hurricane Laura, air-conditioning company Roberts Air brought replacement bags to Koops, Head said.
Next time Hopkins sandbags the door of MOD, she plans to leave a pallet of extra sandbags for people to take, she said.
“I’d much rather do that and have those be the ones that people take,” Hopkins said.
Her team works hard to stack the sandbags in a specific formation to block water, and Hopkins doesn’t want them moved, she said.
Spray ends with a bright florescent paint. You will then know which ones are yours.
