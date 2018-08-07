GALVESTON
A Galveston County grand jury this week is hearing evidence in the case against the 17-year-old accused of killing 10 people and wounding 13 in a May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School.
Nick Poehl, the attorney representing Dimitrios Pagourtzis, confirmed Tuesday that grand jury testimony had begun, but declined further comment.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office cannot comment on grand jury proceedings, which are conducted in secret, First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said.
Grand juries determine whether people accused of crimes should be indicted and stand trial.
State law requires people being held in jail on felony charges be indicted within 90 days of being detained. Tuesday marked the 81st day since the Santa Fe High School shooting.
Pagourtzis, 17, was arrested inside Santa Fe High School on the day of the shooting, police said. He was charged with one count of capital murder of multiple persons and one count of aggravated assault against a public servant, according to court records.
The assault charge is over the shooting of Santa Fe Independent School District Police Department officer John Barnes, who was severely injured but survived.
In Galveston County, two grand juries are seated at a given time, Petroff said. Grand juries serve three-month terms. The current grand juries began their term in July, Petroff said.
Pagourtzis is held without bond in the Galveston County Jail.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, the Santa Fe Independent School District Police Department, the Texas Rangers and the FBI are still investigating the shooting, Petroff said.
It’s not clear whether new charges will be filed against Pagourtzis during the grand jury proceeding.
“I anticipate that we will be presenting the current charges to the grand jury,” Petroff said.
Indictments would clear the way for other hearings related to the criminal case against Pagourtzis to move forward, Petroff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.