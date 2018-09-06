GALVESTON
A Galveston Police Department SWAT team is responding to a report of a barricaded person in a neighborhood on the West End, officials said.
Multiple police vehicles have responded to a home on 80th Street near the intersection with Stewart Road.
Police appeared to be blocking traffic from entering 80th Street.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
