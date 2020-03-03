GALVESTON
The reigning Galveston County Republican Party chairwoman, who drew statewide ire when she declined to resign over a text message containing a racial slur, looks bound for defeat based on early voting numbers.
Her primary opponent, Friendswood physician Patrick McGinnis, led Waters with 12,017 votes, or 80.41 percent of the vote, to her 2,928 votes, or 19.59 percent, after early voting, according to the first round of polling results.
Waters ran for reelection despite numerous calls for her resignation — including from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the chairman of the Republican Party of Texas — after The Daily News discovered she used a racist slur in reference to another party member in a text message earlier in 2019.
Waters sent the controversial text to party secretary Alicia Youngblood in March 2019; it was revealed to county party members in November. In it, Waters complained about personal loans she and her husband had made to J.T. Edwards, a black man and the local representative to the State Republican Executive Committee, and then followed her complaint about the money by using a slur to refer to Edwards.
Waters said the slur was the result of a typo but didn’t say what she had intended to write.
Edwards, a military veteran and former Galveston Housing Authority commissioner, is a former precinct chair representing parts of Galveston Island and the State Republican Executive Committeeman for Texas Senate District 11.
Shortly after the text message became public, McGinnis filed paperwork to declare his candidacy for the seat.
McGinnis served on Friendswood’s City Council from 2010 to 2016 and is the president of the Friendswood Downtown Economic Development Corp.
This is a developing story. Check back later for the most current results.
