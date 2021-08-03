GALVESTON
Kathy VanDewalli has been hired as the new parish administrator of Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ball St. in Galveston, said Susan Duif, senior warden of the vestry at Trinity.
VanDewalli, who took over her new role July 1, brings 32 years of nonprofit experience, including more than 30 years of marketing, communications and event-planning experience from her previous position as marketing director for The Grand 1894 Opera House.
“We are pleased we could find someone within our own congregation to take on this critical role as we welcome a new rector to our parish,” Duif said. "Kathy is the perfect fit for this position.”
For information, visit www.trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
— Angela Wilson
