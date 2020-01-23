GALVESTON
The Coast Guard spent a large part of Thursday searching for the owner of a kayak found adrift in the Galveston Ship Channel.
The yellow Hobie Kona kayak was found about 10 a.m. near Pier 21 by the Galveston Police Marine Division, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard launched a helicopter and boats to help in the search. The police department’s marine unit also joined in the search.
There were no reports of any missing boaters in local waters on Thursday, a Coast Guard spokesman said.
The kayak’s lead line was broken, so it’s possible the kayak broke free from its mooring during a Thursday morning thunderstorm, the spokesman said.
The kayak’s owner had not been identified by 5 p.m. Thursday.
Anyone with information that might help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.
