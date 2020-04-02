GALVESTON
Many doctor’s office visits have gone virtual as fears of coronavirus have led to widespread social distancing efforts here and around the world. The recent surge of telemedicine could have long-lasting effects, health care industry providers say.
For years, health care providers, including at the University of Texas Medical Branch, predicted that health-related services such as monitoring, advice and education between doctors and patients online over a secure connection was the future. But the predictions never panned out — until now.
Local health care providers have increased use of telemedicine to prevent spread of COVID-19, but the cost savings, convenience of telemedicine and loosening of insurance rules could extend the trend far past the virus outbreak, health care providers predict.
In recent weeks, use of telemedicine, which includes virtual visits online or over the phone has boomed at the medical branch, said Dr. Alexander Vo, vice president and chief of commercialization and strategic ventures.
The medical branch had for decades been practicing telemedicine to provide care to inmates across the state and scientists at the South Pole, Vo said.
But visits conducted via the internet or phone have surged recently, he said, explaining that the medical branch started expanding telemedicine services March 16.
“In less than a week, we went from a handful of televisits to 2,100,” Vo said.
The medical branch logs about 4,500 to 4,700 visits a day, and usually the vast majority are face to face, said Dr. Rex McCallum, interim chairman of the department of internal medicine.
The volume of in-person visits has gone down by about half across the system, with the majority of those having shifted to televisits, McCallum said.
“The change has occurred at light speed,” McCallum said. “We’ve, really in the great scheme of things, shifted on a dime.”
The visits are a combination of video and audio or just telephone visits, McCallum said.
Workers at access centers, where people call in to make appointments, have started asking patients questions to determine whether their visit can be conducted online or whether they need to go in, McCallum said.
There still are some visits that just can’t be done over the phone, he said.
“You can’t draw their blood that way,” McCallum said.
‘A TRANSFORMATIONAL EVENT’
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine already had been on the rise. In 2011, only 35 percent of the country’s hospitals connected with patients at a distance via technology, but that had increased to 76 percent by 2017, according to the American Hospital Association.
Use of telehealth can be limited by broadband access and rural areas, and Medicare generally limits coverage of televisits. But virtual visits typically save patients time and money, according to the association.
The explosion of telemedicine now has been possible largely because of a relaxing of normal rules by regulatory bodies, such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and insurance company reimbursement rules, Vo said.
“You had to see the person in person first, but now that’s been lifted,” Vo said. “The Texas Medical Board is allowing for verbal consent with telemedicine.”
It’s important especially now, when people are feeling nervous about leaving their homes but still need medical care, Vo said.
It’s even more important to keep health care workers safe, he said.
“As you can imagine, if our health care providers go down, and a lot of them go down because of an infection, it’s going to be really bad for the county as a whole right now,” Vo said.
Some rules will probably be put back in place after the virus is controlled, Vo said.
But this temporary shift to virtual medicine likely will mean more long-term use of distance visits, McCallum said.
It’s just more convenient for patients, and it saves time and money both for patients and the health care providers, he said.
“I think this is going to be a transformational event,” McCallum said. “I think this is going to be a changing event for the practice of medicine.”
