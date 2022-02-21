GALVESTON
A Washington, D.C.-based group can’t challenge Galveston County’s new commissioner voting map through an old, unresolved lawsuit, a federal appeals court judge has ruled.
The Campaign Legal Center can’t add a complaint about the 2021 county commissioner map to a 2013 challenge to the county’s justice of the peace precincts, Judge Gregg Costa of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit said Tuesday.
County commissioners in November approved a map that drastically changed voting lines used to elect the four members of the commissioners court. The map eliminated the one precinct that had more minority voters than white voters.
The former Precinct 2 had been represented by Commissioner Stephen Holmes, the only Democrat on the court, since 1999.
On the new map, Holmes’ precinct is made up by a majority of white voters who historically tend to vote Republican in partisan elections.
The map drew protests from community leaders in Texas City and La Marque and has been described by some as an example of racially discriminatory gerrymandering.
Campaign Legal Center in January filed a motion in Galveston’s federal court seeking to revive an old lawsuit over a similar issue.
A group of county constables and justices of the peace in 2013 sued the county over a redrawing of their districts. They argued the plan to reduce the numbers of precincts would result in fewer minority elected officials and undermine minority voters’ power to elect the candidates of their choice.
The lawsuit was never resolved.
The legal center, a non-partisan watchdog group that monitors issues related to campaign finance, elections and government ethics, argued the new redistricting was directly connected to the previous redistricting efforts and called both maps intentionally discriminatory.
Costa denied the supplemental challenge.
“Although this case is not yet closed, the court concludes that a separate redistricting cycle for separate offices is not sufficiently related to warrant filing the new matter in this case,” Costa wrote. “Redistricting cases in different rounds of redistricting (let alone for different offices) are regularly filed as new matters.”
Costa also noted that his retirement from the bench was also imminent and a factor against allowing the new filing.
Costa was the local federal judge when the original case was filed. In 2014, he was elevated to the federal appeals court. Costa announced in January that he planned to resign his lifetime appointment on the appeals court later this summer.
He ordered the court to begin a new case file about the challenge to the 2021 maps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.