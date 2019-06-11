LEAGUE CITY
An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after a car hit his bike early Tuesday morning, police said.
A car struck the man on his bike about 3 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Main Street, said Kelly Williamson, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, Williamson said.
Authorities have not filed any charges in connection to the accident, Williamson said.
