HITCHCOCK
A man was killed late Wednesday when he was hit by a car while trying to cross state Highway 6, Hitchcock police said.
Two men were in the turning lane in the 6700 block of state Highway 6 when they tried to dash across in front of traffic, Hitchcock Police Chief Michael Allen said.
The first person made it across, but the second person, Jonathan Box, 37, of Huntsville, was struck and killed by a car, Allen said.
Box was heading north from the south side of the road when he was struck by a Toyota Corolla, police said.
Investigators believe the crash was an accident and are not treating it criminally, police said.
Police received a call about 6:42 p.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene about 6:51 p.m., Allen said.
