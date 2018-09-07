GALVESTON
Six county residents are being monitored for possible exposure to the measles virus, the Galveston County Health District announced late Friday.
None of the people have been diagnosed with the disease, the district said.
The people were passengers on an airplane with a person who has been diagnosed with measles, the district said. They shared a plane with that person on Aug. 21 or Aug. 22.
The people have not been quarantined, a district spokeswoman said. They have been asked to monitor their symptoms and seek treatment immediately if they begin showing signs of infection, she said.
Measles cases begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, a rash and red, watery eyes, the district said. The virus is highly infectious and can be spread before a person shows signs of infection.
The people who were exposed could develop symptoms as late as Sept. 12.
The local people are part of a group of 350 Texans that were potentially exposed to the virus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The person who was diagnosed with the virus flew on Southwest Airlines from Dallas’ Love Field to Houston’s Hobby Airport to Valley International Airport in Harlingen on Aug. 21. That person later flew from the same airports on Aug. 22.
A measles infection can be treated with a vaccine, according to the state health department.
As of Friday, none of the 350 people notified of possible infection had reported an infection, according to the health department.
Texas is one of more than 20 states that have reported measles outbreaks this year. As of Aug. 11, 124 measles cases have been diagnosed in the United States.
It’s the second time this year the state health department has had to warn Texans of a possible measles outbreak. In January, six people in Ellis County were diagnosed with the disease and the department warned people who had been at a movie theater with some of them about possible exposure.
Most people who test positive for measles were not vaccinated against the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
