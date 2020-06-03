GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District on Wednesday announced the 38th local death connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A man who was older than 90 years old died Monday, according to the health district. The man had a preexisting medical condition, according to the health district.
To date, 38 Galveston County residents have died because of coronavirus-related medical issues, according to the health district. Of those, 19 have been men, and seven have been people older than 90 years old, according to the health district.
The health district has said that 32 of the county's 38 deaths are connected to long-term care facilities in Galveston County. The district did not connect the death announced Wednesday to a long-term care facility.
Along with the death, the health district announced 19 new local people had been diagnosed with COVID-19. There have been 876 cases of the virus confirmed in Galveston County since March 2. As of Wednesday, 486 local people had recovered from the virus, and 352 people still were active cases.
