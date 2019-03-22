TEXAS CITY
A 25-year-old woman was injured at an early morning shooting near a La Marque nightclub, according to the Texas City Police Department.
Police responded about 1:40 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 5100 block of FM 1765, according to the department. The location is across the street from a restaurant and nightclub on the La Marque side of FM 1765, according to the department.
At the scene police found a 25-year-old woman had been shot in the ankle, police said. Several vehicles in the area also had been struck by bullets, police said.
The woman was taken to Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, police said. No arrests had been made as of Friday.
— John Wayne Ferguson
