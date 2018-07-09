FRIENDSWOOD
Two teenagers were charged with felony criminal mischief last week after causing "extensive damage," at Friendswood High School, police said.
On July 4, police responded to the high school because of a fire alarm inside a gymnasium. Officers found that someone had discharged several fire extinguishers onto the gym's floors, walls, goals, chairs and scoreboards, police said.
The vandals caused about $7,600 in damage, police said.
Police reviewed security footage and identified two Friendswood Junior High School students as the culprits.
Both boys were arrested after police contacted their parents. They were both charged with felony criminal mischief, and booked into the Galveston County Juvenile Detention Center.
— John Wayne Ferguson
