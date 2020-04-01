TEXAS CITY
Visitors to the Texas City Dike should be prepared to be routed off by law enforcement starting at 11 a.m. Friday in preparation for closing the popular destination on weekends, city officials announced Wednesday.
Texas City officially will close the dike at 5 p.m. Friday and will reopen it at 8 a.m. on Monday, according to the Texas City Police Department.
The measure comes in response to the governor’s guidelines for safe social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis, extended through April 30, Mayor Matt Doyle said.
The city plans to close the dike every weekend for as long as the state’s order is in effect, he said.
“I met with Police Chief Joe Stanton and Tom Munoz, director of emergency management for the city, and they showed me the dike stats for last weekend,” Doyle said. “To set a good example, we decided to shut down for the weekend when there would likely be a larger crowd than during weekdays.”
Police will begin evacuating the dike Friday morning, officials said.
“We’ll probably go to the far end away from the shore and begin asking people to pack up,” said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, police spokesman. “We’ll start moving people toward the beginning part of the dike so we can close the gates at the right time, like we do when there’s a hurricane and we have to get everybody off there.”
Weekday crowds on the dike have not been large enough to be a problem, Doyle said.
But if the city begins to see too many people on the dike to ensure safe distancing, officials will shut it down during the week as well, he said.
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough issued orders over the weekend to shut down Galveston beaches to avoid crowds and close contact between people. Doyle earlier this week said he believed Yarbrough had done the right thing.
He said he’d keep an eye on crowds at the dike, a popular fishing, picnicking, swimming and general recreation area on a levee extending out nearly 5 miles into Galveston Bay from the southeast Texas City shoreline.
“With Easter Sunday coming and lots of people not able to congregate at their churches, we figured families would be packing up and coming out to the dike,” Doyle said. “We just want to set a good example in the spirit of the governor’s order and encourage safe social distancing.”
