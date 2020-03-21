GALVESTON
Two new positive coronavirus cases in county residents were announced on Saturday afternoon, bringing the total confirmed cases to eight.
One person is a woman in her 30s who had gone to an urgent care clinic and the other person is a woman in her 60s who had gone to an area clinic, according to the health district.
Both women recently traveled domestically and are self-quarantining, according to the statement.
The health district isn't saying where the people live or releasing any other identifying information about the patients to protect their privacy.
The number of confirmed local cases is expected to rise, Galveston County Local Health Authority Philip Keiser said Friday. The county’s testing ability increased Friday, as the Galveston National Laboratory began using a recently approved method it developed to analyze more than 100 patient samples at a time, Keiser said.
Beginning Sunday, the health district will begin releasing information about the number of positive and negative COVID-19 tests twice daily, the health district said.
The county’s first confirmed case was announced March 13. The first test for coronavirus in Galveston County was conducted March 2, according to the health district.
