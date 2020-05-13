GALVESTON
Ball High School’s graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 has been set for 8 p.m. June 11 at Kermit Courville Stadium, 1429 27th St., administrators said Wednesday.
On May 5, school districts in the county had to adjust plans for graduation ceremonies to meet requirements issued by Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath.
Those requirements/choices were that schools could hold graduations completely virtually with videoconferencing technology; hold hybrid ceremonies combining videos with small, in-person gatherings; hold drive-by ceremonies in which students and families wait in their cars while other graduates are recognized one at a time with their families alongside them; or hold outdoor in-person ceremonies in rural counties between May 15 and May 31 and in any Texas county on or after June 1, according to agency guidelines.
“The announcement from the governor and approval from the Texas Education Agency for permission to conduct outdoor graduations after June 1 helped guide us in our decision to choose when and where to hold the Ball High School ceremony while considering the health and safety of all,” Billy Rudolph, director of marketing and communications for the district, said. “Safety is our first priority to ensure that all graduates and guests are able to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event in person.”
The district will continue social distancing and other measures such as providing hand-sanitizing stations to protect the health of all attendees, Rudolph said.
Graduates also will be allowed to invite a maximum of four guests, district officials said.
Galveston resident Lisa Keeler teaches second grade in the district and her son, Dwayne, is a senior at the high school.
Students were excited about the news of graduation, Keeler said.
“This period has been the most surreal time of my life,” she said. “You have all these pictures in your head of the plans and what you think your child’s senior year will be, and — bam — it’s all ripped from you.”
Joseph Pillar, principal of Ball High School, is looking forward to celebrating with his seniors and is glad the class of 2020 will have an opportunity to have closure and say goodbye to their fellow classmates, he said.
“As principal, the greatest moment I experience is the verification of graduates statements during commencements,” Pillar said. “The decision to have our graduation in June was made to assure the opportunity to hold a commencement exercise. Waiting for a later date would’ve taken away opportunities for many graduates to attend and could be denied the opportunity should guidance from the state be altered.”
