GALVESTON
A rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in Galveston County is pushing area hospitals beyond capacity and could delay ambulance response times, threatening non-COVID medical care, health officials say.
The spike in cases and strain on medical services and hospital bed capacity has prompted area health officials to urge people to get vaccinated to reverse the rise and battle the highly contagious delta variant. Unlike previous COVID peaks in the county, people aren’t staying home, which had helped lessen the need for medical services for non-COVID patients.
“At some point, if this keeps up, they’re going to have to start shutting down other services to start caring for people with COVID,” said Dr. Philip Keiser, local health authority with the Galveston County Health District. “We’re not at a place where things are falling apart, but we can all see a scenario where that happens.”
Galveston County had 1,583 new COVID cases last week, a 57 percent increase over the 1,009 the week before, according to the health district.
‘GOING TO BE A DELAY’
University of Texas Medical Branch hospitals are running beyond capacity to care for the increasing numbers of COVID-positive patients, chief medical officer Dr. Gulshan Sharma said.
The hospital system is funded to care for about 615 patients but was caring for more than 700 on Thursday, Sharma said.
Last week, medical branch officials reported they’d stopped accepting transfers from other hospitals and were calling in all available staff to care for patients, Sharma said.
“We are going to take care of everybody, but there is going to be delay in getting the beds,” Sharma said.
AVAILABLE BEDS
A significant delay in providing beds to patients could create ripple effects in the county’s ambulance response times.
As of now, the Galveston Area Ambulatory Authority isn’t experiencing major delays in service, but that could be a concern as cases rise, spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said.
The ambulatory authority serves Kemah, Clear Lake Shores, Bayou Vista, Hitchcock, Jamaica Beach, Galveston, Tiki Island and unincorporated areas of Galveston County.
“There’s a chance there might be a problem with beds being available,” Tompkins said. “When the crews answer a call to transfer a patient, they’re with that patient until the bed is available.”
If the hospital has a delay in providing beds to the next patient, the crew will wait with the patient and could be slower to respond to other calls, Tompkins said.
Galveston County Emergency Services District 1, which serves Santa Fe and the surrounding area, had adequate crew levels as of this week and has mutual aid contracts with other agencies that assist when call volumes are heavy, Fire and Rescue Chief Tommy Anderson said.
Anderson, who was recovering from mild symptoms of COVID when reached Thursday, noted that cases were rising, however.
“It’s hitting everywhere,” Anderson said.
‘WORK WITH US’
Staff members are undergoing rapid COVID testing before starting a shift, he said.
The Texas City Fire Department, which provides emergency medical services to the community, also has been able to handle call volume so far, Fire Chief David Zacherl said.
Zacherl hasn’t noticed a rise in call volumes, but cases are increasing, he said.
“That’s certainly alarming,” Zacherl said. “I don’t believe it’s capped yet or peaked yet.”
The department has been making plans to respond if demand increases, he said.
“I think we’ll be able to shift,” Zacherl said. “If we were going to draw from somewhere, where are we going to draw from? Everybody’s in the same boat.”
The ambulatory authority also has partnerships to draw on if additional help is needed, Tompkins said.
“I don’t think any of us want to get to that point,” Tompkins said. “So, really we’re just asking the public to work with us.”
The public can help by getting vaccinated, which is believed to lessen symptoms and the need for hospitalizations, health officials said.
‘GAME IS VERY DIFFERENT’
As of Friday, 34 of the 94 intensive care beds — 36 percent — were occupied by COVID patients, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council.
That’s a similar level to hospitalizations in January, the second major peak in Galveston County.
The difference between now and previous surges is that unlike before, the hospitals are juggling COVID loads with normal demands, Sharma said.
During previous lockdowns, people stayed home more often and that meant fewer non-COVID patients, such as car wreck victims, for staff to treat, he said.
“The challenge now is the game is very different,” Sharma said. “It almost seems like we have not learned anything in the last 18 months.”
As of Thursday, the medical branch system was treating 150 COVID patients, about 30 fewer than the most the hospital had ever treated at once, Sharma said. Of the 150 people, only eight were vaccinated, Sharma said.
“Most of these individuals are unvaccinated and under 50 and very ill,” Sharma said. “This is really concerning because we have very young individuals who do not have comorbidities. These are otherwise healthy individuals who are getting really sick.”
‘NO IMPROVEMENT’
Local health care experts have emphasized the importance of vaccines, noting they’re more worried about the rising cases now than they were a year ago.
Almost 55 percent of county residents 12 or older are fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Vaccines can prevent serious illness and death, Sharma said.
People should hope to avoid hospitalization from COVID-19 because although more people are getting sick, treatment hasn’t improved since last year, Sharma said.
“There is no improvement in treatment,” Sharma said. “There have only been three drugs approved. The mortality if you are hospitalized is flat since August 2020 and it is 9 to 10 percent.”
