GALVESTON
After more than two weeks, Galveston city facilities will reopen to the public Monday.
Galveston closed public facilities such as City Hall, 823 25th St., Jan. 5 over concerns about employees who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Residents could still pay bills and fines, collect permits and conduct other city business online or over the phone while city hall was closed, and resident can continue to do so, if they choose.
At the time, city officials had expressed concern with inviting the public into the building when an employee had tested positive and decided to close the building to clean it and give staff time to quarantine.
