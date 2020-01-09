Severe weather possible on Friday evening

GALVESTON
A system of severe thunderstorms could bring powerful winds gusts, tornadoes and hail to Galveston County this evening, according to the National Weather Service in League City.
Forecasters began putting out warnings about the system Thursday afternoon and said they expected it to begin as a line of thunderstorms in Central Texas this afternoon, according to the weather service.
The system will then move quickly east, reaching areas around Houston and the coast sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight, according to the weather service.
As of Thursday afternoon, Galveston was in an area of enhanced risk, according to the weather service. Parts of the county could experience wind gusts stronger than 58 mph, tornadoes may develop and it may hail, according to the weather service.
More severe weather is possible north and east of the county, according to the weather service. On Thursday evening, the forecasted area that could see severe effects from the storm stretched from Galveston to parts of central Arkansas, according to the weather service.
The line of storms is not expected to bring widespread flooding but rather localized flooding and street flooding in areas with poor drainage, according to the weather service.
The weather service planned to refine its forecasts for the system throughout the day today.
