Pandemic or not, shared living spaces — mid- and high-rise apartment buildings and the like — present a challenge when it comes to helping residents avoid sharing more than just space. Throw something like a coronavirus into the mix and the sanitation challenge gets even more challenging.
The highly infectious coronavirus has residents and management of such accommodations in Galveston following new rules and instituting new practices to keep people healthy and common areas and high-touch points such as railings and elevator buttons germ free.
The National Hotel Artist Lofts, located above The Proletariat Gallery & Public House at 2221 Market St., comprises five floors of one-room loft living spaces in a reclaimed historic building, along with multiple studio spaces and common areas.
The lofts are owned by national nonprofit organization Artspace out of Minnesota. When the COVID-19 crisis began, Artspace sent out guidelines to building managers and creative directors in charge of tenant activities, including Becky Major in Galveston.
In addition to waiving late fees and evictions and suspending rent increase notifications, Artspace asked that common spaces in all its buildings be closed, except for laundry rooms, until the crisis passed.
“They asked that we have no non-essential visitors,” Major said.
Major, creative director for the lofts, has been madly cleaning floors in hallways, elevators and stairwells since the state of emergency was declared in Texas, she said.
One tenant, a tattoo artist, brought home some hospital-grade disinfectant, Major said.
“And every day, I grab it from the laundry room and get started,” she said.
She wipes down all handrails, the front door handles, exit buttons for foyer doors, elevator buttons and wall plates, she said. She also spray-disinfects the carpet in hallways each day and mops hard floor surfaces with a bleach solution, she said.
“I feel like most of our tenants are taking this pretty seriously,” Major said, adding that some higher-risk tenants are taking extra precautions.
Everyone is finding creative ways to connect while maintaining a safe physical distance, she said.
A building across the street with a blank façade has become a once-a-week, makeshift surface on which silent films are projected, with a live musician providing accompaniment from the street below. Some tenants can watch from their loft windows, while others space themselves safely and watch from the sidewalk, Major said.
Galveston Housing Authority operates mid-rise housing projects for elderly and disabled Galveston residents at Gulf Breeze Apartments, 1211 21st St., and Holland House, 2810 61st St.
The housing authority, under U.S. Housing and Urban Development guidelines, began in March notifying all residents about U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in common areas on each floor, on digital signage in the buildings, on social media, on the housing authority website and in tenant newsletters, housing authority spokeswoman Clover Nuetzmann said.
Closing all common areas was a big concern, so furniture was moved out of them to discourage gatherings, Nuetzmann said.
“There are no specific GHA social distancing rules for use of the elevators but, according to reports by maintenance and management, residents are not crowding the elevators, waiting instead for the next one if necessary,” she said.
“Housing authority residents have been overwhelmingly compliant with the guidelines,” she said.
Holland House residents generally smoke at outside tables because housing authority facilities require no smoking inside, Nuetzmann said. The housing authority is watching for safe distancing at outdoor smoking spots and will remove the tables if noncompliance becomes a problem, she said.
The housing authority did not comment on sanitation practices, and building managers could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.