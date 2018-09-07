GALVESTON
School officials Friday said they had identified a group of students who were recorded fighting outside Ball High School on Thursday afternoon.
The fight occurred about 4 p.m. on the 43rd Street side of the building.
A video of the fight appeared to show a group of students ganging up on another student. The video went viral on local social media pages Thursday evening, prompting many to call for action from the school district.
The district said Friday it had identified all of the “culprits” in the incident. The Galveston Independent School District Police Department and district administrators were both investigating the incident, the district said.
“The safety of our students will continue to remain our highest priority,” said Ball High School Principal Joseph Pillar. “Situations such as yesterday’s student altercation are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”
School officials did not say what prompted the fight or how many students were involved.
The district said the students involved in the fight would be help accountable, but did not say whether any punishment or criminal charges had been handed down against the students on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.