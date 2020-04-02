GALVESTON
The city is accepting public comments in advance of today’s Galveston City Council meeting because public attendance is restricted over concerns about the coronavirus.
People can go online to type out their comments, which will be accepted until noon today, according to the city. Residents also can call 409-797-3510 to submit comments to staff. Telephone comments will be accepted until 10 a.m. today to give staff time to transcribe the comments.
City staff will read the comments out loud during the meeting, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. today, according to the city.
People can tune into the meeting online or by following the city’s social media pages.
— Keri Heath
