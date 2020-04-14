Two more county residents died related to coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total of local deaths from nine to 11, according to the Galveston County Health District.
Along with 15 more positive cases, bringing the total from 377 to 392, the health district reported 38 additional recoveries, the most reported since the start of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.
The new recoveries brought the total recoveries from 92 to 130 people.
The two people who died were both between 81 and 90 years old, one man and one woman, according to the health district. Both had pre-existing medical conditions.
On Tuesday, 129 more people were tested through the county's free drive-through COVID-19 testing site, according to the health district.
The county plans to ramp up testing this week. Until Wednesday, the county was limiting testing to people who were more than 65 years old or who were more than 50 years old and had a preexisting health condition or with COVID-19 symptoms. Starting Thursday, the health district is expanding testing to anyone 7 years old or older.
Also starting Thursday, the health district will expand testing to a site at Galveston Fire Station No. 5, 5728 Ball St. The Galveston location will be able to test 92 people daily and the Texas City location will ramp up testing from 176 daily tests to 276, according to the health district.
People who want to be tested should call 409-978-4040 for the Texas City location and 409-978-4080 for the Galveston location.
As of Monday, 4,407 county residents had been tested for COVID-19.
About 1.3 percent of the county's 342,139 population has now been tested.
A total of 28 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 Tuesday, the district said.
The county health district began testing March 2.
About 8.9 percent of people tested have been positive for COVID-19, according to the health district.
In Galveston County, most people who have been tested have been screened as likely to be infected, however, so the infection rate was skewed high.
Texas City had 127 total confirmed cases — the most among local cities in the county. Of those, 68 cases are linked to the Resort at Texas City nursing home. League City has the second most confirmed cases in the county at 125.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
People with mild illness recover in about two weeks; those with more severe illness might take three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.