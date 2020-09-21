GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the number of cases reported in the county since March to 154,400.
The district also announced 15 new recoveries Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries so far to 9,506.
As of Monday, 1,828 people in the county were considered to have active cases of COVID-19. There have been 139 local deaths attributed to the virus, according to the health district.
League City had the most active cases of COVID-19 with 556. There were 301 active cases in Texas City and 297 active cases in Galveston, according to the health district.
Over the past week, the district has announced an average of 14.1 new cases a day. The new case rate was last at the same level on June 1.
Eighty-eight county residents were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, according to the health district.
