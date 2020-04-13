LEAGUE CITY
With its coronavirus-related disaster declaration set to expire, the League City council will vote on extending the declaration at its meeting Tuesday tonight.
How long the city will extend the disaster declaration isn't specified on the council's agenda, but League City Mayor Pat Hallisey has said it likely would be through the end of April.
At its March 24 meeting, the League City council voted to extend the declaration to April 14 and added an ordinance that allowed League City police to issue violators citations, which could result in a fine up to $2,000.
Police have taken the approach to verbally warn violators first and have not had to issue any citations.
The city's disaster declaration largely mirrors guidelines contained in an order made by Gov. Greg Abbott on March 20 — limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people, closing schools, bars and gyms and banning dine-in meals at restaurants.
Hallisey on Saturday used his authority as the city's emergency management coordinator to add the closing of all city parks to the disaster declaration, which now will be included on the declaration when the city council votes to again extend it tonight.
Also of note on the city council's agenda will be Councilman Hank Dugie's proposal to form an emergency turnaround task force aimed at aiding local businesses and other residents in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The city council will vote to establish the group and appoint its members, which Dugie said would consist of a mix of city staff, economic development and chamber of commerce officials, representatives from the hospital and public health systems, church representatives and business owners.
The meeting, which starts at 6 p.m., will be held virtually and streamed live on Comcast channel 16, on the city's Facebook page at facebook.com/leaguecitytexas and on the city's website at leaguecitytx.swagit.com/live-chambers.
Residents can provide public comment via an online form, which can be found on the city's website, to be read aloud at the meeting. Or they can dial into a teleconference number — 877-853-5257 — and enter the code 589123604 when prompted.
