FRIENDSWOOD
A Maryland man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a Sunday car crash left a woman critically injured.
Joshua Harr, 29, of Salisbury, Maryland, was arrested Sunday after a crash in the 3100 block of West Parkwood Avenue in Friendswood, according to the Friendswood Police Department.
Police found Harr and the woman unconscious inside a Ford Expedition SUV that had crashed into a ditch. The woman was buckled in to the passenger seat of the car. Harr was found sprawled on in the second row of the SUV, according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman was seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Clear Lake, according to the affidavit. Doctors told police the woman had suffered a critical brain injury and was in a permanent vegetative state, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses told police the SUV had been driving in the wrong lane of traffic moments before the crash and had forced cars traveling in the correct lane to move out of the way, according to the affidavit. The SUV might have flipped as it left the roadway and crashed in the ditch, according to the affidavit.
Harr was driving the SUV when it crashed, according to the affidavit.
Harr was treated for injuries immediately after the crash and was booked into the Galveston County Jail on Monday, according to jail records.
He was held on $80,000 bond, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.