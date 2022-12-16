GALVESTON
Thousands of runners will be racing Sunday morning along Seawall Boulevard during the annual Santa Hustle, which means road closures on the island.
The Santa Hustle, a half marathon and 5K, features runners dressed in holiday clothing. The races begin 8:15 a.m. and will conclude no later than 11:30 a.m., city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The road closures will begin at 5 a.m. and last until 11:30 a.m., Barnett said.
The southernmost eastbound Seawall Boulevard traffic lane and the parking lane will be coned off from about 14th Street to the West End for race participants, Barnett said.
Traffic moving east will be restricted to one lane during the event, Barnett said.
The city traffic division will reopen the lane after the final half marathon runner passes by, Barnett said.
“To allow for participants to safely cross the street and to accommodate the number of participants anticipated, Seawall Boulevard will be closed to traffic at 19th and 23rd Streets,” Barnett said.
Traffic will be detoured along Avenue O 1/2 because of the Seawall Boulevard closure.
The temporary road closures are as follows:
• Seawall Boulevard, 19th to 23rd streets
• Avenue P, 19th to 23rd streets
• 21st Street, Seawall Boulevard to Avenue P
• 22nd Street, Seawall Boulevard to Avenue P
Temporary lane and parking spot closures:
• Southernmost seawall parking spots from 14th to the seawall's west end near the Diamond Beach condominiums.
• Southernmost eastbound Seawall Boulevard traffic lane from 14th Street to near Diamond Beach.
The city’s traffic division will reopen parking and eastbound lanes as the final participant completes the course, Barnett said.
Participants who can’t complete the course in time will be asked to move to the sidewalk, Barnett said.
