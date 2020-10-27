GALVESTON
People in Galveston County are testing positive for COVID-19 at a rate unseen since the middle of August, according to data from the Galveston County Health District.
The health district Tuesday announced 86 new local cases of COVID-19, the most announced since Sept. 8. Of the new cases, 53 were considered current, active cases and 33 were older cases that were belatedly reported to health officials, according to the health district.
Despite that caveat, indications are that the number of COVID-19 cases is again growing in the county.
Between Oct. 18 and Oct. 25, the health district collected 234 positive COVID-19 tests, the highest weekly total since the week of Aug. 9. About 5.1 percent of tests collected between Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 were positive.
As of Tuesday afternoon, about 6 percent of tests collected this week were positive. That rate represents a small sample size, however, because only 15 positive cases had been identified since Sunday.
The total cases and rate are greater than what the county was regularly recording in September.
During the week of Sept. 27, the health district recorded just 126 new cases and the positivity rate was about 2 percent.
The current numbers are a far cry from the high points the county hit this summer, when new cases topped more than 1,700 in two consecutive weeks and the positivity rate was as high as 13 percent.
To date 12,490 Galveston County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 11,600 have recovered and 153 have died. As of Tuesday, 737 people still were considered to have active cases of the virus. Two new deaths, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s, were reported on Tuesday. Both people died in July, according to the health district.
The new rates don’t appear to be skewed by changes in the number of people being tested. The health district has reported the results of between 900 and 1,300 new COVID-19 tests since the middle of September — although some of those tests are from backlogged cases.
The rise in cases has not yet resulted in a significant rise in COVID hospitalization. Over the past seven days, there has been an average of 32 people in Galveston County hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. The average number of COVID hospitalizations has been below 50 since Sept. 24.
Hospitalizations peaked in July, when local hospitals were treating more than 200 people a day for the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.