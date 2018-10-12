HITCHCOCK
The Texas Department of Transportation will close state Highway 6 Saturday and Sunday for road work, the department said.
All lanes of the highway will be closed in both directions between FM 519 and Interstate 45, the department said.
The highway will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, the department said.
Traffic will be detoured along FM 519.
— John Wayne Ferguson
