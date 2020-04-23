The Galveston County Health District on Thursday announced that 19, or 90 percent, of the county’s 21 COVID-19 deaths are linked to long-term care facilities.
The district would not be more specific about how many of those are residents or which nursing homes have reported deaths of residents or employees, citing laws protecting the privacy and identity of residents in those facilities.
Previously, district policy was to not report any relation of deaths to long-term care facilities, but that has changed, said Ashley Tompkins, the district’s spokeswoman.
“The plan is to give a total number, a broad picture of how many deaths are related to long-term care facilities, but we won’t break that down into any specifics,” Tompkins said.
Similarly, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the county is reported every day by the county with only partial information regarding how many of those cases came from long-term facilities.
At last count, 130, or 26 percent of the total 491 positive cases in Galveston County, are linked to long-term care facilities, but only four facilities, two in Texas City and two in League City, have been identified.
That’s because the ones identified had an outbreak of a large number of positives, said Dr. Philip Keiser, the district’s local health authority.
“The reason for that is, depending on which city you’re in in the county, some may have more than one nursing home and some don’t,” Keiser said. “We’re making sure we don’t out somebody by reporting, say, a single death at a nursing home in a place where there’s only one in the city.”
The health district’s job is to be as transparent as it can reporting details of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths in the county while protecting people’s privacy, Tompkins said.
And interpreting state privacy code is a job often left up to lawyers, Keiser said.
“We rely on legal counsel to tell us what is the minimum necessary information we can give, according to law,” Keiser said. “We talk with our compliance officer, to county attorneys and sometimes all the way up to the state to ask what to do and at the end of the day, we have to rely on their advice.”
Striking that legal balance with the need of the public to know what’s happening inside nursing homes is a conundrum.
Family members have been unable to visit face-to-face with loved ones since mid-March and hear about positive cases or deaths sometimes from facility personnel, sometimes from their family members and sometimes through news reports.
Eddie Dantin, a Florida resident with a relative at The Resort at Texas City, heard about the outbreak at the facility through a screenshot of an online news story captured by a cousin and sent to him by phone, he said.
Later Dantin found that his relative had tested positive for COVID-19, but only after two days of calling the facility, he said.
“It’d be different if somebody was contacting me and telling me how she is,” Dantin said. “My brain goes to the worst-case scenario, to, oh my gosh, she’s dying.”
The onus falls clearly on the long-term care facility to provide information about positive cases and deaths to families, Keiser said. He issued a public health order in early April demanding that nursing homes provide that information.
At the state level, Texas’ Department of Health and Human Services Commission, which oversees long-term care facilities, has encouraged them to develop and implement a communication plan to help families, residents and others stay informed and connected to the extent they can, noting they are legally obligated to maintain privacy and federal protections under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, said Kelli Weldon, commission spokeswoman.
The health district hasn't intentionally withheld any information about larger trends, such as the percentage of deaths related to nursing homes, and hasn’t always known what to report until time passed and it, like the public, began to identify trends, Keiser said.
“The nature of the course of this disease is that deaths will trail the reporting of the number of cases,” Keiser said. “We noticed over the last several days, in our numbers, a pattern of older people dying and that number rising, so we asked: Were they in a nursing home? The answer was yes.”
