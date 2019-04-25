Three police cadets were injured at the College of the Mainland on Thursday evening, after another cadet accidentally fired a weapon inside a school classroom, police said.
The shooting happened about 7:40 p.m. on Thursday at the College of Mainland campus, 1200 Amburn Road, in Texas City.
The shooting happened when a police cadet reached into his backpack and accidentally fired a loaded handgun that he was carrying, police said.
The bullet from the gun appeared to strike the ground, sending shrapnel in the direction of the man’s classmates. Two cadets were struck in their calves, and a third cadet was grazed, police said.
Two of the cadets were taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston for treatment, but their injuries were not considered life threatening, police said.
While police said the shooting appeared accidental, the cadet who fired the gun could face criminal charges, police said.
No charges had been filed as of Thursday evening.
