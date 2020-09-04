Government and Cities
• The Galveston County and Federal courthouses will be closed Monday.
• City offices in Galveston, Bayou Vista, Clear Lake Shores, Dickinson, Friendswood, Hitchcock, Jamaica Beach, Kemah, La Marque, Santa Fe, Texas City and Tiki Island will be closed Monday.
• There will be no trash service in the cities of Galveston, Friendswood or Texas City Monday. In Galveston, Monday trash will be picked up Tuesday, and so forth. In Texas City, Monday trash will be picked up Thursday.
• Information wasn’t provided from the city of League City.
Schools
• Students in the Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston, High Island, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas City independent school districts; Odyssey Academy; Upward Hope Academy; Holy Family Catholic School; O’Connell College Preparatory School; Satori School; Abundant Life Christian School; Trinity Episcopal School; and True Cross Catholic School will not have class Monday.
• College of the Mainland, the University of Houston-Clear Lake, and Galveston College will be closed Monday.
• Texas A&M University at Galveston will be open Monday.
• Information wasn’t provided from the Clear Creek Independent School District, Ambassador Preparatory Academy, Mainland Classical Academy, Bay Area Christian School, and Our Lady of Fatima and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic schools.
Libraries
• The Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe will be closed today through Monday.
• The Hitchcock Public Library will be closed Sunday and Monday.
• The Dickinson Public Library, Friendswood Public Library, Rosenberg Library, La Marque Public Library, and the Moore Memorial Public Library in Texas City will be closed Monday.
• Mail will not be delivered Monday. The post office will be closed Monday.
Other closings
• Most banks will be closed Monday.
• Island Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule, which will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
• The Galveston County Health District will be closed Monday; and Coastal Health & Wellness clinics will be closed today and Monday.
• The Daily News offices will be closed Monday. Circulation calls for missed deliveries will be answered from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday at 409-683-5260.
